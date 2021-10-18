Short Interest in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Decreases By 34.4%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 266,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Histogen in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.40 target price on the stock.

Get Histogen alerts:

Shares of Histogen stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,972. Histogen has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,045.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Histogen will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Histogen in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Histogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Histogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Histogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.