Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Declines By 25.6%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,525,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 160,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 107,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 501,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,627. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $466.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

