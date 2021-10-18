Short Interest in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Declines By 28.5%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the September 15th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.75. 11,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

