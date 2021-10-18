Short Interest in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Drops By 33.3%

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,997,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TUSA opened at $49.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

