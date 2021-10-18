Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Increases By 49.6%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of FIORF stock opened at 0.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.07. Fiore Cannabis has a one year low of 0.06 and a one year high of 0.26.

Fiore Cannabis Company Profile

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. engages in the cultivation, production, and development of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its brands include Gardens of WeEden, Blunt Box, Superior, FIORE Triple Certified, DIAMANTE, and PURE CLOUD 9. The company was founded on April 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

