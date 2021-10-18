Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Increases By 49.6%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of FIORF stock opened at 0.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.07. Fiore Cannabis has a one year low of 0.06 and a one year high of 0.26.
Fiore Cannabis Company Profile
Read More: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.