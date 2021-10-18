Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Decreases By 23.0%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter worth $157,000. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FARM. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ FARM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.70. 1,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,957. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.