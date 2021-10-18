Short Interest in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) Expands By 42.9%

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCU) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ DKDCU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46. Data Knights Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $11.11.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,526,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,545,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,339,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,099,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,066,000.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.