Short Interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Declines By 25.6%

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CRF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,258. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.47%.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $38,251,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $7,684,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 547,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 116,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 33,686 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,833,000. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

