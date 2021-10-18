Short Interest in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Decreases By 27.4%

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 598,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of CORR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 69,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.93. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 28.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 292,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,970 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,477,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 129,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. 24.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

