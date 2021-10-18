Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Decreases By 27.1%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,931,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,707,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 504,617 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,095. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

