Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Expands By 41.0%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE BGH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $17.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
