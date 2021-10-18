Short Interest in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Expands By 41.0%

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE BGH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,619. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGH. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

