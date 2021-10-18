Short Interest in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Drops By 32.9%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.53. 4,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $241.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in AVROBIO by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AVROBIO by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

AVROBIO Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

