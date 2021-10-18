Short Interest in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Declines By 26.2%

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the September 15th total of 127,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 322,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE ASZ traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.74. 747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,091. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 331,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 119,845 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 937,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,984,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 485,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

