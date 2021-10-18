Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $28.23

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.23, but opened at $27.50. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 2,212 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.10.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. Research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,210,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 304,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 440,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,163,000. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

