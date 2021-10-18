Shard Trading 31.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Shard has a market cap of $1.87 million and $18,529.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Shard has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

