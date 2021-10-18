ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $680.00 at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $680.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.94.

ServiceNow stock opened at $663.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.51, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $630.66 and its 200 day moving average is $562.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total value of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $282,540,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

