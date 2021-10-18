Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 603,500 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 795,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.5 days.

Shares of SCTBF opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.58. Securitas has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCTBF shares. SEB Equities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

