Scotiabank Reiterates “C$19.50” Price Target for First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN)

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) has been assigned a C$19.50 price target by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.81.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

TSE FCR.UN remained flat at $C$18.13 during trading on Monday. 122,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.90.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.