Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHNWF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SHNWF remained flat at $$48.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

