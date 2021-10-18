ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Purchased by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 143.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ScanSource by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ScanSource by 1.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $37.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.25 million, a PE ratio of 92.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261. 4.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

