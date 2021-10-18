Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 10,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 674,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

SANA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 64,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,617,421.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,225,161.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $22,175,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $1,017,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $13,804,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $31,525,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $669,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

