Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.67). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.50) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 210,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 63,330 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 41.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.