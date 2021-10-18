RTW Investments LP Acquires New Shares in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $112,906,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $106,675,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $64,544,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymergen stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.10. 1,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,434. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zymergen Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.40.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Zymergen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zymergen currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.83.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

