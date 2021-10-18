Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises 2.8% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 62.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.61. 26,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

