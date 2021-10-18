ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of ROHCY stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. ROHM has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 5.18%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

