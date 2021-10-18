Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) shares dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.88. Approximately 1,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 787,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

RSKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.46.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Riskified Ltd will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

