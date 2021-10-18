Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 605.14 ($7.91).

RMV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rightmove from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Rightmove has a 12-month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 767.80 ($10.03). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 706.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 657.31. The company has a market capitalization of £5.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

