Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Tops $5.00 on Major Exchanges

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $5.00 or 0.00008041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a market capitalization of $20,986.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00070873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00103121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,085.72 or 0.99888926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.16 or 0.06173554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024680 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

