Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th.

RCH stock opened at C$43.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$32.49 and a one year high of C$46.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total transaction of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at C$2,078,586.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCH. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$48.00 target price (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

