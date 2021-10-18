Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 5.4%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares were up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.18 and last traded at $71.65. Approximately 2,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,079,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,536,182.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,705 shares of company stock worth $82,507,787 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

