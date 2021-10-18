Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 5.4%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) shares were up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.18 and last traded at $71.65. Approximately 2,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,079,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.99.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVLV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.69.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90.
In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 68,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $4,536,182.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,705 shares of company stock worth $82,507,787 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
