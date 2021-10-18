renDOGE Market Cap Hits $667,551.78 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. renDOGE has a market cap of $667,551.78 and approximately $30,588.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00070873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00103121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,085.72 or 0.99888926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.16 or 0.06173554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024680 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.