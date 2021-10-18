Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $560.54 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,069,184 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,549,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $560,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $109,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $303.00 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.84.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

