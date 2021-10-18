Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $248.50 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,920,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 936,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $248,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Newmont by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after purchasing an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Newmont by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,730,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,739,000 after purchasing an additional 99,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,277. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

