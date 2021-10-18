Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Walmart worth $307,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $140.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $391.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.