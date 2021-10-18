Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 837.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 818,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $177,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $418,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 48.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,274,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $432,562,000 after purchasing an additional 737,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $211,332,000 after buying an additional 626,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $219.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.38. The stock has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $219.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

