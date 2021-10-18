Refinable (FINE) Hits Market Cap of $21.00 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Refinable has traded up 165.7% against the dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $21.00 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00066151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00100273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,133.61 or 0.99870711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.85 or 0.06027335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023634 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

