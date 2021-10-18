Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Stock Position Increased by Union Square Park Capital Management LLC

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,055,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,418 shares during the period. Reed’s accounts for approximately 3.2% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Reed’s worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 113.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 30.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 30,796 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 20.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.10 price objective on the stock.

In other Reed’s news, Director John Bello acquired 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Norman E. Jr. Snyder acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 301,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,300 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

REED stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $0.62. 5,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,085. Reed’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 186.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed’s Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

