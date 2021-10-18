Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Redfin posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $263,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,606.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,333 shares of company stock worth $6,139,979 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Redfin during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDFN traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. 23,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.28 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

