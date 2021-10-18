Redd 24-Hour Volume Tops $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,515.32 or 1.00033010 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00045041 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.92 or 0.00746278 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001652 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004324 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

