Recro Pharma (REPH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) recently:

10/12/2021 – Recro Pharma is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Recro Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/2/2021 – Recro Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Recro Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/24/2021 – Recro Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Recro Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2021 – Recro Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

9/11/2021 – Recro Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/10/2021 – Recro Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. "

REPH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,439. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Recro Pharma by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

