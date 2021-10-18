RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 159,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 177,387 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Shares of RCMT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,194. The company has a market cap of $66.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. RCM Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. Research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

RCMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.