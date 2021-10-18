Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $11,661.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,652.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.31 or 0.06034303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.55 or 0.00299338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.17 or 0.00988067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00084813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.56 or 0.00414508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00272179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00264223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.