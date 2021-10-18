Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post sales of $102.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.43 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $96.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $407.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.90 million to $440.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $430.31 million, with estimates ranging from $379.90 million to $462.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 161,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.