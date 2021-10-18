PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Short Interest Down 33.8% in September

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FRWAU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,968. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 307,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $6,803,000.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.