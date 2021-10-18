PutinCoin Reaches Market Cap of $438,248.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $438,248.00 and $29.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,456.13 or 0.99950497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00052175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00044740 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.98 or 0.00757856 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001652 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004377 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

