Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after buying an additional 441,223 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 128.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after buying an additional 2,128,373 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 2.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,224,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,903,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

In other news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $53.94 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,079.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

