Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 2,100 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in AerCap by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AerCap by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 181,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AerCap stock opened at $61.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

