Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,155 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,422. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.46 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.