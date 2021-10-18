Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $35.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

