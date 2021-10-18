PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock remained flat at $$74.50 on Monday. 551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

