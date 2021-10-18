PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock remained flat at $$74.50 on Monday. 551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $48.64 and a 1 year high of $79.75.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.
See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.